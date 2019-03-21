Overview of Dr. Todd Vandenberg, MD

Dr. Todd Vandenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vandenberg works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.