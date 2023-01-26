Overview of Dr. Todd Waldmann, MD

Dr. Todd Waldmann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Waldmann works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.