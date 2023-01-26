Dr. Todd Waldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Waldmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Waldmann, MD
Dr. Todd Waldmann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Waldmann's Office Locations
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7317
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 563-4981Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Waldmann is very professional and really takes the time to explain procedures and answer questions. I have appreciated how efficient the whole office is run from lab tests to procedures.
About Dr. Todd Waldmann, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHSU
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.