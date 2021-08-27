Dr. Todd Wentz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Wentz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Todd Wentz, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Fairbanks, AK.
Locations
Todd Z Wentz DDS Ms Apc701 University Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99709 Directions (907) 348-3534
Wentz Orthodontics401 N Santa Claus Ln, North Pole, AK 99705 Directions (907) 348-3533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On vacation visiting from Montana-retainer broke and a front tooth chipped slightly..they were able to squeeze me in and make a new retainer in less than 40 min and fix the tooth! Great professional team. Appreciate you all!
About Dr. Todd Wentz, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1386792463
Frequently Asked Questions
1121 patients have reviewed Dr. Wentz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wentz.
