Dr. Todd Whitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Whitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Whitman, MD
Dr. Todd Whitman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Alice Hyde Medical Center, Canton-potsdam Hospital and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Whitman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Whitman's Office Locations
-
1
The University of Vermont Health Network-champlain Valley Physicians Hospital75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-7100
-
2
Elizabethtown Community Hospital75 Park St, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Directions (518) 873-3168
Hospital Affiliations
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitman?
Doctor Whitman is the most amazing person. He is a wonderful Doctor that makes you feel like he's part of the family. He first treated my father and then when I was diagnosed with cancer I asked for him. I don't know how I would make it though all the crap without him. He has the bedside manner of a priest. Love Ya Doc
About Dr. Todd Whitman, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073585055
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitman works at
Dr. Whitman has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.