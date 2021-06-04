Overview of Dr. Todd Willcox, MD

Dr. Todd Willcox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Willcox works at Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.