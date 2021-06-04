See All Plastic Surgeons in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Todd Willcox, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Gig Harbor, WA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Willcox, MD

Dr. Todd Willcox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Willcox works at Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willcox's Office Locations

    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pacific Northwest Integrative Medicine
    1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates - Gig Harbor
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 320, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates Pt. Ruston
    5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 04, 2021
    Excellent care and work. My results were symmetrical and exactly how I wanted, everyone went out of their way to make me comfortable. Really wonderful experience!
    Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Willcox, MD
    About Dr. Todd Willcox, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1417931007
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
    • Mayo Medical School
    • Mayo Medical School
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Willcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willcox has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willcox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Willcox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willcox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

