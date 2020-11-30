Overview of Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD

Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Witsberger works at West Virginia University Physical General Sgy in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Excision of Breast Tumor and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.