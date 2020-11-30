See All General Surgeons in Charleston, WV
Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Charleston, WV
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD

Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.

Dr. Witsberger works at West Virginia University Physical General Sgy in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Excision of Breast Tumor and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Witsberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wvu Medicine & Specialty Office
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 700, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 556-3810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Port Placements or Replacements
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2020
    I was diagnosed with ductile carcinoma breast cancer last October 2019, from the moment I first met Dr. Whitzberger he was a gift from God to help me through my journey. He has an amazing bed side manner and he always puts you at ease and tells you everything that is happening up front. I am so grateful and thankful that God put him into my life, he is an amazing doctor who truly cares about his patients. I pray God gives him many more years to help others the way he has me.
    Cassey — Nov 30, 2020
    About Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245326008
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Witsberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witsberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witsberger works at West Virginia University Physical General Sgy in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Witsberger’s profile.

    Dr. Witsberger has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Excision of Breast Tumor and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witsberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Witsberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witsberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witsberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witsberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

