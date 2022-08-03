Overview

Dr. Todd Witte, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Witte works at Northwest Gastroenterology in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Dysphagia and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.