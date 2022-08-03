Dr. Todd Witte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Witte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Witte, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Witte works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Gastroenterology2979 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 301, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-1420
-
2
Northwest Endoscopy Center2930 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 202, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witte?
Dr. Witte was my Dr for years. He is a fantastic diagnostician and I totally trust him. He’s charming, funny which makes what would be unpleasant visits and tests ok. Top notch Dr in every eay.
About Dr. Todd Witte, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1093847949
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Med Ctr
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witte works at
Dr. Witte has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Dysphagia and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witte speaks American Sign Language.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Witte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.