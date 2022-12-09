Overview of Dr. Todd Wurth, MD

Dr. Todd Wurth, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Wurth works at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.