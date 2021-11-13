Dr. Todd Yates, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Yates, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Yates, DO
Dr. Todd Yates, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yates works at
Dr. Yates' Office Locations
-
1
Oxnard1700 N Rose Ave Ste 320, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 485-8709
-
2
Pmk Medical Group Inc500 Paseo Camarillo Ste 106, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 485-8709
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yates?
I can't thank him enough for his kindness, professionalism and for being so patient with me. Dr. Yates gave me a lot of time to address all my questions and concerns. His staff Vanessa is truly an amazing person as well. They are God sent! Highly recommend Dr. Yates. So grateful to have him. ???
About Dr. Todd Yates, DO
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710197447
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yates works at
Dr. Yates has seen patients for Anemia, Pancytopenia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.