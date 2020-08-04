Overview of Dr. Todd Young, DO

Dr. Todd Young, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Young works at Texas Center for Urology in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX and Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.