Overview of Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD

Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Brookings Health System, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera and Spencer Municipal Hospital.



Dr. Zimprich works at Avera Mckennan Regional Lab in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Spirit Lake, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.