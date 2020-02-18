See All Neurologists in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD

Neurology
2.1 (14)
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD

Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Brookings Health System, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera and Spencer Municipal Hospital.

Dr. Zimprich works at Avera Mckennan Regional Lab in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Spirit Lake, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimprich's Office Locations

    Avera Mckennan Regional Lab
    1301 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 335-0844
    Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center
    1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-8000
    Lakes Regional Healthcare
    2301 Highway 71, Spirit Lake, IA 51360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 336-1230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera Holy Family Hospital
  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
  • Avera Queen Of Peace
  • Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
  • Brookings Health System
  • Lakes Regional Healthcare
  • Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera
  • Spencer Municipal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 18, 2020
    My Mom has Parkinson's Disease and after a very negative and frustrating experience with another neurologist, Dr. Zimprich was recommended to us. He and his team spent nearly 90 minutes with us, answering all of our questions and giving us information about Mom's symptoms that helped us know how to help her best. He worked WITH us to create a treatment plan. He outlined what needed to be immediately changed (and why) and then we created a treatment plan that was acceptable to all of us. He was so patient with Mom as she has difficulty finding her words. My hubby is a very technical and analytical person and Dr. Zimprich was able to speak in depth to his questions and then less technically to Mom and me. We left feeling very positive and that hasn't happened for Mom after a neurology appointment in quite some time!!
    — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861408676
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zimprich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimprich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimprich has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimprich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimprich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimprich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimprich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimprich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

