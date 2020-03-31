See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Todd Zuhlke, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Todd Zuhlke, MD

Dr. Todd Zuhlke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with East Tennessee State University, James H. Quillen College Of Medicine|Mayo Clinic Arizona|Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital|University of Nebraska Medical Center

Dr. Zuhlke works at Plastic and Reconstructive Institute of Denver in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zuhlke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Reconstructive Institute of Denver
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3650, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Procedure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arm Swelling Chevron Icon
Arthritic Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthritic Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Thumb Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Belt Lipectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Botulinum Toxin Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Release Surgery Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Digital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fingerprints Absence - Syndactyly - Milia Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Osteoarthrotomy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mandibular (Lower Jaw) Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Microneurovascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Mini TightRope® CMC Technique Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Release Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Decompression Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Pyrolytic Carbon Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Repair of Amputated Digit Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arthroplasty Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Small Joint Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tenoplasty of Digital Tendon Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Wrist and Forearm Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Zuhlke, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164603288
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Tennessee State University, James H. Quillen College Of Medicine|Mayo Clinic Arizona|Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital|University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Zuhlke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuhlke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuhlke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuhlke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuhlke works at Plastic and Reconstructive Institute of Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Zuhlke’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuhlke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuhlke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuhlke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuhlke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

