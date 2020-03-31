Dr. Todd Zuhlke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuhlke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Zuhlke, MD
Dr. Todd Zuhlke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with East Tennessee State University, James H. Quillen College Of Medicine|Mayo Clinic Arizona|Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital|University of Nebraska Medical Center
Plastic and Reconstructive Institute of Denver1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3650, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3877
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Today was my final visit with Dr. Zuhlke after nearly 2 years of treatment. He is an exemplary doctor, plastic surgeon and has a terrific bedside manner. Genuinely interested and concerned with patients' welfare. A true CLASS ACT!! I would not hesitate to have him as my plastic surgeon in the future if need be and highly recommend him and hold him in the highest esteem and regard!! Thank you for saving my foot and the amazing reconstruction. Namaste.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164603288
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University, James H. Quillen College Of Medicine|Mayo Clinic Arizona|Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital|University of Nebraska Medical Center
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Zuhlke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuhlke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuhlke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuhlke works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuhlke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuhlke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuhlke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuhlke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.