Dr. Toghrul Talishinskiy, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Toghrul Talishinskiy, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Talishinskiy works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Wayne, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 20, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 389-5265
  2. 2
    Toghrul Talishinskiy
    234 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 207-7510
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Obesity
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction

Obesity Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Toghrul Talishinskiy, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Azerbaijani, Russian and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1386888477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hackensack University Medical Center|University Of Michigan Health System
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • Sound Shore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talishinskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talishinskiy works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Talishinskiy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Talishinskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talishinskiy.

