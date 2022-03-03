Overview

Dr. Tohfa Ruda, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Ruda works at Advocate Medical Group - Wicker Park in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.