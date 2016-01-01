Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toi Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toi Harris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Accountable Care Organization929 Gessner Rd Ste 2700, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-2462
Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center - Pasadena3925 FAIRMONT PKWY, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 873-5270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Toi Harris, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750461018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
