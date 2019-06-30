See All Pediatricians in South Gate, CA
Dr. Tolan Le, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tolan Le, MD

Dr. Tolan Le, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Gate, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Dr. Le works at PIH Health Physicians in South Gate, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Le's Office Locations

    Pioneer Medical Group - South Gate Office
    4476 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 563-9499
    Wesley Health Centers (downey)
    8530 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 867-7999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • PIH Health Downey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2019
    Moved to JWCH/Wesley Health Center in Downey and Lynwood
    Tim Chin in La Palma, CA — Jun 30, 2019
    About Dr. Tolan Le, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1407869639
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tolan Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

