Overview of Dr. Tolga Kokturk, MD

Dr. Tolga Kokturk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kokturk works at Louis A Fragola Jr MD in Riverside, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.