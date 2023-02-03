Dr. Tolga Kokturk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokturk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tolga Kokturk, MD
Overview of Dr. Tolga Kokturk, MD
Dr. Tolga Kokturk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kokturk works at
Dr. Kokturk's Office Locations
-
1
Louis A Fragola Jr MD1525 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 724-0600
-
2
Karen L. Mcgoldrick MD1050 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 724-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kokturk?
Dr Kokturk is a great doctor, he delivered our son going on 3 years and he is our miracle baby . Thanks to God that put Dr Kokturk & his team in our path & saved our son's life. We will be forever greatfull for having him as my doctor threw out my pregnancy. My husband and IThank you Dr Kokturk for everything.
About Dr. Tolga Kokturk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1083645592
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokturk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokturk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokturk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokturk works at
Dr. Kokturk speaks Portuguese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokturk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokturk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokturk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokturk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.