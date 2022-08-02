See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Tolga Mesen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (10)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tolga Mesen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Mesen works at Carolinas Fertility Institute, P.A. in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Savannah, GA, Charlotte, NC and Greensboro, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winston-Salem office
    3821 Forrestgate Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 448-9100
  2. 2
    Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine
    5354 Reynolds St Ste 510, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-8588
  3. 3
    Carolinas Fertility Institute
    2614 E 7th St Ste C, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 256-2233
  4. 4
    Piedmont Eye Surgical and Laser Pllc
    1002 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 448-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2022
    When I think about Dr. Mesen and all he has done for my husband and I, I want to cry! He has advocated for us in every possible way, and has provided the best care. We have been to several other fertility clinics over 5 years but have never before been treated with the level of thoroughness and respect Dr. Mesen has shown us. Thanks to his help and expertise, we are finally pregnant with our miracle baby through IVF.
    Amanda — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Tolga Mesen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194991463
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mesen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

