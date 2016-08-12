See All Oncologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Tolga Tuncer, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tolga Tuncer, MD

Dr. Tolga Tuncer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Ankara and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Tuncer works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Columbia, MO, Kalamazoo, MI and Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuncer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Health System
    3901 Rainbow Blvd # 3021, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-6755
  2. 2
    Curators of the University of Missouri
    1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-8445
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    West Michigan Cancer Center
    200 N Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 382-2500
  4. 4
    Kansas City Office
    4321 Washington St Ste 4000, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-3300

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Lung Cancer
SPECT Scan
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Lung Cancer
SPECT Scan

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2016
    He was well versed in cancer and how he was going to treat me. I had lung cancer. From the time I was seen it was 2 weeks for chemo and then radiation. I have been in remission for almost 2 years. If it hadn't been for his response I may not of been here now. He is a wonderful DR. thank you for helping me. I am enjoying my life.
    Evelyn Klaassen in Gobles, Mi. — Aug 12, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Tolga Tuncer, MD
    About Dr. Tolga Tuncer, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477749380
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hosp|Ohio State University Hospitals|University of Alabama Hospital|University of Arizona-Arizona Cancer Center
    Residency
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ankara
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.