Dr. Tolutope Oyasiji, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tolutope Oyasiji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Oyasiji works at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint
    4100 Beecher Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 342-3801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Dr. O was very informative, kind and compassionate with my mother. He took all the time we needed in explaining what took place and what to expect. An aside, the nursing staff at McLaren, Flint on the 4th floor (Especially So) were excellent.
    About Dr. Tolutope Oyasiji, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154503456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tolutope Oyasiji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyasiji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oyasiji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oyasiji works at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Oyasiji’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyasiji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyasiji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyasiji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyasiji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

