Overview of Dr. Tom Chang, MD

Dr. Tom Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Chang works at Acuity Eye Group in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.