Dr. Tom Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Tom Chang, MD
Dr. Tom Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Acuity Eye Group & Retina Institute of California44139 Monterey Ave Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 779-0800
Acuity Eye Group & Retina Institute of California17833 Colima Rd, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 965-8895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Desert Oasis Healthcare
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tom Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Emory University|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University Western Ont
- Toronto General Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Arabic and Chinese.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
