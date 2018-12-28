Dr. Tom Coffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Coffey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tom Coffey, MD
Dr. Tom Coffey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Coffey works at
Dr. Coffey's Office Locations
-
1
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Specialists15 Corporate Dr Ste 2-8, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 452-7081
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coffey is very thorough in everything he does. When you have an office visit with him, he is not only concerned about how you are feeling now; but also how you have been feeling in the past so he can get a good idea as to what is going on regarding your health. He takes the time to listen to what you have to say.
About Dr. Tom Coffey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942231782
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Coffey works at
