Dr. Tom Coffey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tom Coffey, MD

Dr. Tom Coffey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Coffey works at Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Specialists in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coffey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Specialists
    15 Corporate Dr Ste 2-8, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 452-7081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 28, 2018
    Dr. Coffey is very thorough in everything he does. When you have an office visit with him, he is not only concerned about how you are feeling now; but also how you have been feeling in the past so he can get a good idea as to what is going on regarding your health. He takes the time to listen to what you have to say.
    Victoria Bennett in Stratford, CT — Dec 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tom Coffey, MD
    About Dr. Tom Coffey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942231782
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom Coffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coffey works at Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Specialists in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Dr. Coffey’s profile.

    Dr. Coffey has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

