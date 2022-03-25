Dr. Tom Connally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Connally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tom Connally, MD
Dr. Tom Connally, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They completed their residency with Univ Ky
Dr. Connally works at
Dr. Connally's Office Locations
Nrhs Surgical Associates500 E Robinson St Ste 2300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 329-4102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
don't think it is possible to say enough good things about my experience with parathyroid adenoma removal by Dr. Connally. I am 24 hours out and have needed no pain medicine. Incision is minimal. Dr. Connally and his team made the whole experience comfortable and their care was very compassionate. I did hours of researching out of state surgeons before making a choice and always came back to Dr. Connally. We have the best right here in Oklahoma! Kudos also to the staff at Norman Regional Healthplex. All friendly and professional.
About Dr. Tom Connally, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connally has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Connally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connally.
