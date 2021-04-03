Overview

Dr. Tom Crosby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemingway, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Crosby works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Hemingway, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.