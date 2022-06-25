Overview of Dr. Tom Ewing, DO

Dr. Tom Ewing, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ewing works at Oklahoma Orthopedic Institute in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.