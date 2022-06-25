Dr. Ewing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tom Ewing, DO
Overview of Dr. Tom Ewing, DO
Dr. Tom Ewing, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ewing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ewing's Office Locations
-
1
Rita Hancock MD Pllc1020 24th Ave NW Ste 100, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 447-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ewing?
The right leg femur, ankle, heel, knee, and badly bruised shin from a head on collision (not my fault) and many head injuries left nearly dead. When I came out of my coma my sweet daughter Daina was sitting at my bedside. I have no memory of or seconds before the impact. I pulled off the side of the road because I was pulling my son's car. I was driving a snub-nosed van and the impact hit me full blast. A drunk driver, Chevy truck, wrapped the engine around my leg. Seventeen months later I was able to return to work. He devised a half moon circle brace around my knee with a side bar with pins going in my knee and outside right leg. Dr. Ewing wanted to remove the leg but my husband refused and so the healing began. I was lucky Dr. Ewing took care of me. I am happy to be walking and swimming (so-so) as well as dancing. Thank you Dr. Ewing.
About Dr. Tom Ewing, DO
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1326086505
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Hillcrest Hlth Ctr
- Botsford Hosp
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Abilene Christian University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ewing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewing works at
Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.