Overview of Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD

Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Gallaher works at Tennova North Hospital in Powell, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.