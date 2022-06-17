Dr. Tom Garofalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garofalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Garofalo, MD
Overview
Dr. Tom Garofalo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Garofalo works at
Locations
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 353-0336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garofalo?
In my opinion the best surgeon is one who can complete successfully a difficult surgery with very little idea of what to expect going in . Dr Garofalo did that for us today ! Amazing ! I was promptly informed of all that had occurred, all my questions were answered clearly and concisely. Excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Tom Garofalo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790742013
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- St. Elizabeth Hlth Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garofalo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garofalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garofalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garofalo has seen patients for Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garofalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Garofalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garofalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garofalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garofalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.