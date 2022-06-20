Overview of Dr. Tom Ghobrial, MD

Dr. Tom Ghobrial, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Ghobrial works at Tri-State Orthopedics in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.