Dr. Tom Hsu, MD
Dr. Tom Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-9787
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston625 Mount Auburn St Ste 100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 354-3130
Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Hsu is an exceptional doctor. Brilliant, highly trained, proffesdional, and caring. The staff are professional and competent from admin. to technicians. I've been a patient for many years, and Dr. Hsu performed my glaucoma and cataract surgery in the past few years to my complete satisfaction. There have been times when I've had to wait a bit, but his work is healing the human body, which is a complex affair. I don't think they overbook. Complications arise naturally that take priority.
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285854729
- University of California At Berkeley
