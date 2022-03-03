Overview

Dr. Tom Ju, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center.



Dr. Ju works at University Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.