Dr. Tom Karnezis, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (104)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tom Karnezis, MD

Dr. Tom Karnezis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Karnezis works at Illinois Orthopedic/Hand Center in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karnezis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Orthopedic/Hand Center
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 740, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 439-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Steroid Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Se karnizes is the best doctor I’ve ever had he’s an amazing human being and as a doctor he’s a super Doctor I will go back to him blindfolded
    Gonzalo Cervantes — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tom Karnezis, MD
    About Dr. Tom Karnezis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679631188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom Karnezis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karnezis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karnezis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karnezis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karnezis works at Illinois Orthopedic/Hand Center in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Dr. Karnezis’s profile.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Karnezis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karnezis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karnezis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karnezis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

