Dr. Tom Karnezis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Illinois Orthopedic/Hand Center800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 740, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 439-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- Aetna
Se karnizes is the best doctor I’ve ever had he’s an amazing human being and as a doctor he’s a super Doctor I will go back to him blindfolded
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Karnezis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karnezis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karnezis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Karnezis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karnezis.
