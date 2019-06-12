See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (35)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD

Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School.

Dr. Kosowski works at Mark Codner, MD in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Orlando, FL, Tampa, FL, Viera, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Codner, MD
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-4151
  2. 2
    Bassin Center For Plastic Surgery Orlando
    422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 32, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-3888
  3. 3
    Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    4504 Wishart Pl, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 872-7800
  4. 4
    Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    1705 Berglund Ln Ste 103, Viera, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 255-0025
  5. 5
    Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    8575 NE 138th Ln Ste 103, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 333-3223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cleft Lip
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cleft Lip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Malformation Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528233251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mark Codner Plastic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of New Mexico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

