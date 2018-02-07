Overview

Dr. Tom Le, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.



Dr. Le works at Coastline Urgent Care in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.