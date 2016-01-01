Overview of Dr. Tom Liu, MD

Dr. Tom Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Liu works at Liu Plastic Surgery in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.