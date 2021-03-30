Dr. Tom Macek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Macek, MD
Overview
Dr. Tom Macek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Locations
Broward office2810 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 289-6770Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
American Radiology Services Banyan Center LLC9400 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 690-7791
American Pain Experts1164 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 202, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 678-1074
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Macek is an AMAZING doctor and truly cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone that needs a pain management physician! He is very knowledgeable and could not thank him enough for his services!
About Dr. Tom Macek, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macek has seen patients for Back Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macek speaks Croatian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Macek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macek.
