Dr. Tom Mahendra, MD
Dr. Tom Mahendra, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Tom Mahendra, M.D.1331 W Avenue J Ste 203, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-4433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
DR. Naren, is the most caring and loving Dr who takes time with you to explain all your medical concerns,and he will take great care of you I have, been going to him for over 5 years and I wouldn't want anyone else,so if your looking to change your Dr.then hes the one you need to get,hes truly a fantastic Dr. and his staff is just as nice
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Singhalese, Spanish and Tamil
- Texas Heart Institute - Houston
- Einstein Affil Hosps
- St Lukes Cornwall Hospital - Newburgh Campus
- U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Mahendra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahendra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahendra speaks Singhalese, Spanish and Tamil.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahendra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahendra.
