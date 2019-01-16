Dr. Middlebrook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tom Middlebrook, MD
Overview of Dr. Tom Middlebrook, MD
Dr. Tom Middlebrook, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Middlebrook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Middlebrook's Office Locations
-
1
Moonrise Mental Health Pllc3516 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 560-0818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Middlebrook?
After searching for and visiting numerous child psychiatrists in Houston, the medical capital of the US, we were not able to find a doctor who understood what our child was dealing with and truly sought to make him better. Dr. Middlebrook has been an answer to prayer in that he is very experienced and well read on the current treatment of our child's condition. He takes all the time necessary to understand his patients symptoms and gives a very thorough and complete treatment plan!
About Dr. Tom Middlebrook, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861599417
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middlebrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middlebrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middlebrook works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Middlebrook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middlebrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middlebrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middlebrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.