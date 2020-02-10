Dr. Tom Pousti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pousti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Pousti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Pousti Plastic Surgery8851 Center Dr Ste 300, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 466-8851
I had been contemplating a breast reduction for several years and decided it was time. You owe it to yourself to educate yourself on the procedure itself and just as important, if not more so, is selecting the doctor and their team you will be partnering with through this journey. I knew during the consultation I had found "the one". I selected Dr. Pousti and the entire experience has been beyond expectation. I had large sagging breasts and nipples pointing downward. Dr. Pousti performed my reduction, removing roughly 900 grams from each side, with no need to add implants for lifting with absolute perfection. His support team has been amazing and kept check on me frequently following the surgery. I am now 2 months post surgery and the girls are gorgeous. Talented, listens, cares, accessible, understanding, honest - I found the total package. I unreservedly recommend Dr. Pousti and Pousti Plastic Surgery.
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
