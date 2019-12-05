Dr. Tom Reinsel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinsel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Reinsel, MD
Overview of Dr. Tom Reinsel, MD
Dr. Tom Reinsel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Reinsel's Office Locations
Southern Indiana Orthopedics940 N Marr Rd Ste C, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 376-9353
- 2 930 E Barachel Ln Ste 500, Greensburg, IN 47240 Directions (812) 376-9353
Precision Orthopedics12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 590, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8631
Cumberland Office12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He worked on my neck and was very concerned about it. He even called me to come in and see him before he left which I did. He is very friendly and explains every thing to you. Just hate he moved away!
About Dr. Tom Reinsel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Orthopedic Surgery
