Dr. Tom Tassakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tom Tassakis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1317 S Main Rd Ste 1C, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 691-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the nicest Docs I have ever met. Do not hesitate to make an appointment. Listens to your concerns, answers questions, puts you at ease.
About Dr. Tom Tassakis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1689760951
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tassakis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tassakis has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tassakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tassakis speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tassakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tassakis.
