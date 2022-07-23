Overview

Dr. Tom Tassakis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.