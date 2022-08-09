Overview of Dr. Tom Thomas, MD

Dr. Tom Thomas, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Dana Farber Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.