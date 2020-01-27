See All General Surgeons in Morristown, TN
Dr. Tom Thompson, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Morristown, TN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tom Thompson, MD

Dr. Tom Thompson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.

Dr. Thompson works at Surgical Associates Of East Tennessee in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Pediatric Urology PC
    1437 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN 37813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 587-8041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Port Placements or Replacements

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2020
    Dr Thompson is Compassionate and encouraging with awesome sense of humor keeps your spirits up when you're feeling down great surgeon with loads of experience loves his patients
    Helen Mackenzie — Jan 27, 2020
    About Dr. Tom Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992741292
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Tn Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at Surgical Associates Of East Tennessee in Morristown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

