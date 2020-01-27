Dr. Tom Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tom Thompson, MD
Dr. Tom Thompson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Thompson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
University Pediatric Urology PC1437 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 587-8041
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Dr Thompson is Compassionate and encouraging with awesome sense of humor keeps your spirits up when you're feeling down great surgeon with loads of experience loves his patients
About Dr. Tom Thompson, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992741292
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn Memorial Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.