Overview of Dr. Tom Thompson, MD

Dr. Tom Thompson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Thompson works at Surgical Associates Of East Tennessee in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.