Dr. Tom Whitlock, MD
Overview
Dr. Tom Whitlock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Locations
Asheville Gastroenterology191 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-0881
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In three appointments with Dr. Tom Whitlock, it's clear he is a highly knowledgeable and continuously learning professional with excellent bedside manner, a very pleasant demeanor, and genuine concern for positive outcomes for his patients. I'm glad to have found Dr. Whitlock and plan to continue seeing him for digestive health care.
About Dr. Tom Whitlock, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitlock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitlock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitlock has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitlock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitlock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitlock.
