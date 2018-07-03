Overview

Dr. Tom Yan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Yan works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.