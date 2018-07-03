Dr. Tom Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Yan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tom Yan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Locations
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, personable, and knowledgeable. Finds information for patients when needed. Remembers specific facts about patients and seems to care about them.
About Dr. Tom Yan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1962515742
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yan speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.