Dr. Tomas Coronado, MD
Dr. Tomas Coronado, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Tomas Coronado MD730 N Main Ave Ste 719, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 271-0818
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to him for several years now. He is one of the best, and the only one i trust with my eyes due to other medical conditions. Wont switch Drs.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Coronado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coronado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coronado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coronado has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coronado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Coronado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coronado.
