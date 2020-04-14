See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Tomas Gonzalez, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tomas Gonzalez, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Gonzalez works at The Doctors Gonzalez Pllc in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Gonzalez Pllc
    3900 N 10th St Ste 930, Mcallen, TX 78501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 627-4904

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2020
    Feeling better in 4 visits than I’ve felt in the past 15 years. Cannot recommend Dr. Gonzalez enough. Thank you
    — Apr 14, 2020
    About Dr. Tomas Gonzalez, MD

    • Forensic Psychiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952339624
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Neur Psych Inst
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomas Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at The Doctors Gonzalez Pllc in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

