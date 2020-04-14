Dr. Tomas Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomas Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Tomas Gonzalez, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
The Doctors Gonzalez Pllc3900 N 10th St Ste 930, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 627-4904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Feeling better in 4 visits than I’ve felt in the past 15 years. Cannot recommend Dr. Gonzalez enough. Thank you
About Dr. Tomas Gonzalez, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952339624
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Neur Psych Inst
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.