Dr. Tomas Griebling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griebling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomas Griebling, MD
Overview of Dr. Tomas Griebling, MD
Dr. Tomas Griebling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Griebling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Griebling's Office Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Griebling?
Dr Griebling is one of the best doctors I've ever had. He listens and thoroughly discusses options. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Tomas Griebling, MD
- Urology
- English, French, Norwegian and Spanish
- 1386743672
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griebling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griebling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griebling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griebling works at
Dr. Griebling has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griebling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Griebling speaks French, Norwegian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Griebling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griebling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griebling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griebling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.