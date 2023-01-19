Overview of Dr. Tomas Griebling, MD

Dr. Tomas Griebling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics



Dr. Griebling works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.