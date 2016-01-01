Overview

Dr. Tomas Heimann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Heimann works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.