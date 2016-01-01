Dr. Tomas Heimann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomas Heimann, MD
Dr. Tomas Heimann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St # 1259, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Colorectal Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- Male
- 1528034998
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Heimann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heimann speaks Hungarian.
