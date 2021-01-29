See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Kucera works at Crovetti Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 990-2290
    Joseph J Schifini MD Ltd
    600 S Tonopah Dr Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 333-4177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2021
    I had a knee replacement in December 2018 at Crovetti Orthopedic and Dr T. administered a nerve block prior the the surgery. I was so surprised that he completed the procedure and I experienced no pain. I found my pain level decreased dramatically just three days after the surgery and was as able to walk with no assistance at that point. Later I was agonized with extreme radiating pain in both arms when in bed. I had previously been advised of deterioration of disc in my neck. I decided to pay a visit to Dr. T. and x-rays revealed disc degeneration. Dr. T. prescribed therapy which improved my mobility but the pain was yet agonizing. Dr. T. scheduled my injection and due to friends and family informing me how ineffective their procedures were I had very low expectations. Wow, was I in for a surprise. After that procedure I was completely pain free. The initial injection suppressed the pain for four months. I am now in my second month of my second injection. Amazed! YEA Dr.T.
    Admiral Smith — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316259575
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska at Lincoln
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kucera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kucera has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kucera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kucera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kucera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

