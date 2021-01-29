Overview

Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Kucera works at Crovetti Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.