Dr. Tomas Rivera-Bonilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tomas Rivera-Bonilla, MD
Dr. Tomas Rivera-Bonilla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Scottsdale Healthcare Primary Care Mesa1124 E McKellips Rd Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 386-1100Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Chandler Medical Pavilion Cardiology1125 S Alma School Rd Ste 310, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 733-7305
Aurora Health Care855 N Westhaven Dr, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 303-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rivera-Bonilla took care of me when I had Pulmonary Embolism at Banner Desert Hospital. He was very easy to talk to and thorough in explaining what happened and how he could help fix it. He even drew a picture, so I could understand my heart & lungs. He had a calming bedside manner and answered all my questions. I was twilight awake during the procedure and he talked me through it, when I was very scared. I look forward to him being my Cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rivera-Bonilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera-Bonilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Bonilla speaks Spanish.
